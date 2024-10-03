Deadly crash closes Hwy 169 from Pine to 36th Street North

TULSA, Okla. — Highway 169 is closed from Pine to 36th Street North after a deadly crash.

The Tulsa Police Department said a large truck carrying rocks overturned and caught fire, closing both north and southbound lanes.

Officers are diverting southbound traffic off at 36th St. N. and northbound traffic is being diverted off at Pine.

