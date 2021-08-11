Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dead body found near 81st and Yale

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Griggs, KJRH
Police on the scene near 84th and Toledo
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:33:16-04

TULSA, Okla. — Officers are on the scene to investigate after a man died in a south Tulsa neighborhood street near 81st and Yale on Wednesday.

A 911 call around 11 a.m. to report that a man covered in blood was down at 8405 S. Toledo Ave.

Local residents attempted to perform CPR on the man but were unsuccessful.

Police are now investigating the situation to determine what happened. The man has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7