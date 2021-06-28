Daniel Webster High School added to the National Register of Historic Places

TULSA, Okla. — Officially history. Daniel Webster High School is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Park Service, which runs the National Register program, confirms the designation.

Daniel Webster High School, located off Route 66, is eligible due to its significance for its role as a progressive school in Tulsa.

The high school is considered the first public school that opened in the Tulsa Public School district.

It is also believed to possibly be the first school in northeastern Oklahoma to end school segregation and integrate after the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court ruling in 1954.

Daniel Webster High School would later enroll its first Black student in 1955.

The school is also eligible for its historical designation due to its unique architectural style of the primary buildings.

The first buildings were constructed by New Deal Programs of the 30s and 40s. The architects chose to build the main building in the art deco style. At that time, it was considered rare for a Public Works Administration (PWA) project to exhibit elaborate architectural styles and details.

The historic designation listing was effective Thursday, June 10.

