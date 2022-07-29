Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Damage left behind after storms hit Broken Arrow

BA storm damage
2 News Oklahoma
Trees damaged from Thursday night's severe weather in Broken Arrow. July 29, 2022.
BA storm damage
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 12:53:31-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A severe storm that triggered a Tornado Warning late Thursday night left damage behind in Broken Arrow.

Large tree branches and limbs covered some yards near Kenosha and 225th East Avenue. The National Weather Service assesses the damage after storms to determine if a tornado officially touched down.

We found neighbors near Kenosha and South 177th East Avenue helping each other clear their yards of debris on Friday morning.

BA storm damage
Trees damaged from Thursday night's severe weather in Broken Arrow. July 29, 2022.

Photos: Severe weather leaves damage in Broken Arrow

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7