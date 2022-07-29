Damage left behind after storms hit Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A severe storm that triggered a Tornado Warning late Thursday night left damage behind in Broken Arrow.

Large tree branches and limbs covered some yards near Kenosha and 225th East Avenue. The National Weather Service assesses the damage after storms to determine if a tornado officially touched down.

We found neighbors near Kenosha and South 177th East Avenue helping each other clear their yards of debris on Friday morning.

2 News Oklahoma Trees damaged from Thursday night's severe weather in Broken Arrow. July 29, 2022.

Photos: Severe weather leaves damage in Broken Arrow

