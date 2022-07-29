Watch Now
Photos: Severe weather leaves damage in Broken Arrow

Severe weather late Thursday night left damage behind in Broken Arrow, including several broken tree limbs and branches. July 29, 2022.

FY2M-o7X0AAaqGj.jfif Broken Arrow residents helping to clear each other's yards after severe weather left broken tree limbs and branches scattered around the neighborhood. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma FY2M-o6XoAIxgw1.jfif Broken Arrow residents helping to clear each other's yards after severe weather left broken tree limbs and branches scattered around the neighborhood. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma BA storm damage Trees damaged from Thursday night's severe weather in Broken Arrow. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma BA storm damage Trees damaged from Thursday night's severe weather in Broken Arrow. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

