Photos: Severe weather leaves damage in Broken Arrow
Severe weather late Thursday night left damage behind in Broken Arrow, including several broken tree limbs and branches. July 29, 2022.
Broken Arrow residents helping to clear each other's yards after severe weather left broken tree limbs and branches scattered around the neighborhood. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma Broken Arrow residents helping to clear each other's yards after severe weather left broken tree limbs and branches scattered around the neighborhood. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma Trees damaged from Thursday night's severe weather in Broken Arrow. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma Trees damaged from Thursday night's severe weather in Broken Arrow. July 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma