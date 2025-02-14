CUTTING-EDGE EVENT: Scott Hamilton Cares raising money for OK cancer center

TULSA, Okla. — Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton is making his way to Tulsa for his Sk8 to Elimin8 event.

His trip to Tulsa partnered with Tulsa's figure skating community at the WeStreet Ice Center.

Sitting down with Hamilton his passion off the ice perfected the triple axel.

Being a philanthropist, mentor, and fighter landed him with the ultimate gold medal.

But his impact has gone further than just his generosity. He's inspired generations of skaters to be bold enough to use their life experiences to shape their futures.

Hamilton's influence is felt right here at home. His words struck a chord with the community after the plane crash that killed several talented figure skaters.

"The best thing you can do is be in a skating rink, cheering these skaters on because they're taking the lives of those lost in the plane crash. And they're skating with them. Because that’s what the skating community does," said Hamilton.

So, when he brings his fundraiser to Tulsa on Feb. 15 and 16, the Tulsa figure skating club will honor those tragically lost.

"So, the skating community is really a giving community. It's a really thoughtful community. They love being in front of an audience. And you know, when we see the fragility and just how life is so fragile and so unpredictable. In this way of coming together, we're able to do something remarkable," said Hamilton.

But his mission for cancer research is one that never wavers. After his mother passed due to the disease and he faced a battle of his own, his goal to expand research nationwide is strong.

"Research is this sort of this really weird sort of mystical sort of thing. You can't touch, feel, or you can because I'm here because of research. And I would say, every cancer survivor is here because of research," said Hamilton.

That's why when people attend his event at WeStreet Ice Center he's raising money for one of our local cancer centers. With people attending, the money will go toward OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center.



For Tulsa figure skaters, the honor of having Hamilton here and the honor they're able to provide is all worth it.



"It's incredible. I mean, it's absolutely incredible, and I know it has to be an honor for these skaters to be out and skate for Scott and cancer research, but also to honor those of the flight that have passed away," said Jesse Stoops the director of business operations and skating director at WeStreet Ice Center.

Being able to share the love both here in our city and in the skating community is why they're excited about the event.

The Tulsa team is allowing Oklahomans to send a little love to the Boston Figure Skating team after the plane crash tragedy.

This is to show the support for our neighbors even states away.



"So, if you're a first-time person that's never been to the rink and never seen skating, not only are you gonna get to see some really good skating and talent both on a high level and local level with our local skaters, but you're also gonna get to be able to feel that, hey, you know, you can turn a tragedy into a success or into joy," said Coach Robert Brooks.

Hamilton said this event not only benefits the community but also shines a light on some of the amazing local talent.

"There's nothing about it that isn't a win, and I love winning. I just do. You know, it makes me happy," said Hamilton.

The weekend events kick off Feb. 15 with an ice show at 7 p.m. On Sunday, anyone can lace up their skates for a frozen 5k, which is 35 laps around the ice.

Learn more about tickets and the fundraiser here.

