Crossover Community Center opens this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — North Tulsa neighborhoods now see a completed local private school, relocated to East 36th Street North.

Nearby residents can also use its new gym and basketball court.

"Our gym memberships are only 15 bucks a month. We want folks to use this facility," Crossover Preparatory Academy Executive Director Philip Abode said.

Abode told 2 News the all-new $20 million building is 18 years in the making, made possible by mostly private donors.

"Thankfully we got $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through Tulsa County, and that was a huge help," Abode said.

Crossover Prep Academy's boys school just moved in last month while its girls school sits across the street.

Even though it's a private school, administrators said all current students attend on scholarship and the vast majority from the north Tulsa area.

"It wasn't until I lived here, for example, that I knew education was as big a deal as it was," he said. "But now that we know, we wanted to do something about it. We want to become part of the solution."

Crossover Health Services initially moved to the lot next door in 2014. Its CEO Dr. Tyler Whitaker believes the increased visibility of the community center, school, and clinic will be a major benefit to the surrounding community.

"Also focusing on the whole family, so the sporting activities and the whole school being right there really captures our approach to holistic public health for north Tulsa," Dr. Whitaker said.

"We want our community to see this as a place that belongs to them and that they're always welcome and can come do life at," Abode said.

Crossover Community Center's grand opening started Thursday night with a banquet. It continues Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and Sunday with worship services in its cafetorium; that is, its cafe and auditorium hybrid room.

