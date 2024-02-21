Criticism about Tulsa Race Massacre scholarship requirements

TULSA, Okla. — Princetta Newman told 2 News her uncle's funeral home was one of the businesses destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

She said the destruction took away more than a family business.

"It makes me feel very sad that people do not respect each other's suffering" said Newman.

She said that she wants more than just money.

"Being just and that's not a just act that they've done to deny the money but being just in every day life everyday opportunities" said Newman.

One bill at the state capitol makes changes to the Tulsa Reconciliation Education and Scholarship Trust. The trust provides scholarships to those with relatives who survived the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation is calling out some of bill's fine print. To qualify, applicants have to go to school where 75% of students get free or reduced lunches.

They must show proof that an ancestor survived the massacre. As well as their family cannot make more than $120,000 a year.

Newman doesn't like all the restrictions.

"It's a matter of people to have justice there's just no other word for it" Newman said.

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation said it has less than two weeks to convince lawmakers to make changes. Newman is happy someone is fighting for the descendants.

"First of all I'm very proud of them I'm very proud whoever is pushing for justice whoever is pushing for knowledge see a lot of the descendants don't have the knowledge they don't have the education" Newman said.

