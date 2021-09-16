Craig County sheriff looking for information about attack on teen outside Vinita High School

VINITA, Okla. — Craig County deputies are looking for information about a reported attack near Vinita High School late Tuesday night.
The Craig Country Sheriff's Office says a man attacked a teen near the high school around 10 p.m.
The sheriff's office says the teen managed to jump a fence and hide from the man until help arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital with "serious bodily injury."
Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the alleged attack to call (918) 256-6466.
