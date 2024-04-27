Watch Now
Coweta police find possible pipe bombs while serving search warrant

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 27, 2024
COWETA, Okla. — The Coweta Police Department served a search warrant on April 26 in Wagoner County, in a neighborhood near 91st and Midway Road, in connection with an open investigation in Coweta.

The suspect was arrested without incident, but during the search of the home, officers found what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

A second device was found in a vehicle outside the home.

The Tulsa bomb squad was called to assist, and the Broken Arrow Fire Department and Wagoner County Sheriff's Office assisted as well.

One home was evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

The bomb squad was able to clear the home and car without incident. Everyone was allowed to return to the home evacuated, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story.

