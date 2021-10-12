Watch
Coweta opens tree, limb waste disposal site for storm damage

City of Coweta
A map showing the way to get to Coweta's wastewater treatment plant where the city is allowing people to get rid of their green waste — like trees and limbs — left behind by Sunday's severe weather.
Coweta wastewater treatment plant
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 12, 2021
COWETA, Okla. — The City of Coweta is making a waste disposal site available for people as they clean up debris from Sunday night's storms.

It's only for green waste like tree limbs and branches, and it will only be available Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People can take their green waste to the city's wastewater treatment plant

This disposal site is not meant for construction debris like fencing, sheetrock, plywood or shingles. The city is expecting to release details on a way to dispose of those other items later this week.

If the gate is closed when people arrive, there is no attendant on-site at that time.

Citizens have to show ID to verify they live in Coweta before being able to drop off their green waste.

Find more information here.

