Coweta man hit and killed on Highway 51 identified

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta police and fire responded to a scene near Highway 51 where a man was struck by a vehicle and died.

The City of Coweta confirmed to 2 News that 69-year-old Howard Johnson was the name of the man who died at the scene.

At around 3:30 p.m. on April 10, both sides of the highway were shut down by officers and firefighters.

