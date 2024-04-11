Watch Now
Coweta man hit and killed on Highway 51 identified

Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 14:40:45-04

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta police and fire responded to a scene near Highway 51 where a man was struck by a vehicle and died.

The City of Coweta confirmed to 2 News that 69-year-old Howard Johnson was the name of the man who died at the scene.

At around 3:30 p.m. on April 10, both sides of the highway were shut down by officers and firefighters.

