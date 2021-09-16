COVID-19 sends McAlester into state of emergency while OSDH reports downward trend

TULSA, Okla. — Total COVID-19 cases in the state are trending down according to the state’s latest epidemiology report. The Oklahoma State Dept. of Health reported a 15% drop in new cases with just over 1500 new cases. Meanwhile, the trend comes as the spread of the virus plunges another Green Country city into a state of emergency.

Saint Francis hospital is also seeing a slight downward trend. The hospital saw a 6.7% drop in new cases and hospitalizations down slightly as well. Hospital leaders say 89% of its hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

The city of McAlester is now under a state of emergency after the city’s regional health center saw a major surge in COVID patients. The regional hospital’s ICU is at full capacity.

Ambulances are also overwhelmed with transporting COVID patients.

County officials are urging residents to avoid the ER and seek out non-emergency health locations along with getting tested. The state of emergency is effective until Thursday September 30. The city is currently not mandating masks but leaders are urging people to mask-up and to get vaccinated.

