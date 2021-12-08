Council Oak Elementary closed due to suspected gas leak

TULSA, Okla. — Council Oak Elementary is suspending in-person learning for at least one day due to a possible gas leak, Tulsa Public Schools announced Wednesday.

TPS says in a letter to parents that someone in the building suspected they smelled gas and reported it to Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG). ONG representatives then shut off gas service to the building which means there is no hot water or heat in the building.

The letter continues to say that ONG representatives will come to the school to investigate whether there is a gas leak in the building. TPS officials say they will complete their investigation by the end of the day to determine whether in-person learning can happen on Thursday.

Grab and go drive-through meal service will be available for families between 11 and 1 p.m. Wednesday outside of the school. Council Oak is located at 1920 South Cincinnati Avenue in Tulsa.

