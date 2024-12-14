Council for Safe Neighbors hosts annual toy drive

TULSA, Okla — For 10 years, the Council for Safe Neighbors has been helping families during the holiday season through their toy drive.

Families of all kinds gathered at the St. Francis Xavier Church where they could participate in toy raffles, get some food, and of course, receive free toys for kids.

President of the Council Ivan Patiño said he was excited to be participating in his first toy drive event as President.

"It's joyful to see everybody, the whole line, and just being a part of it- interacting with law enforcement and fire," he said. "I like seeing the faces of the kids, how joyful they are to receive a toy."

Patiño also works with the Sheriff's Office and said he wants to be able to build a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the community.

"There's a gap between us and we want that relationship with the community," he said. "It helps let them know that there are organizations out there that are willing to help and this is completely free."

Patiño said the council is also working on getting into the community more by hosting forums and even going out to clean parks and mobile homes.

For more information, you can visit the council's Facebook page.

