Construction closes I-44, Highway 51 on-ramps

TULSA, Okla. — More road closures are happening today as part of a bridge repair project that will impact travelers who take I-44 or Highway 51.

Starting on Monday, both westbound and eastbound ramps from Highway 51 and I-44 will be closed to continue bridge work many are seeing all across the metro area.

Some ways to get around are:

If you're headed eastbound on the BA Expressway to get to I-44 west, jump off at Sheridan.

If you're headed westbound on the BA Expressway, again Sheridan is your best bet to get to I-44 west.

If you happen to miss Sheridan, you can also take Yale.

The on-ramps will remain closed for the next week until June 27.

If you travel this way and would like to avoid the area, CLICK here to find an alternate route.

