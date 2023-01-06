Congressman-Elect Josh Brecheen changes House Speaker vote

TULSA, Okla. — Congressman-elect Josh Brecheen flipped his vote for Speaker of the House.

Brecheen initially joined a group of 20 other Republican representatives to vote for a variety of other people instead of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy. Those 20 votes kept McCarthy from winning the seat after numerous votes.

Friday morning, Brecheen's vote changed. On the 12th ballot he voted for McCarthy. Seven holds outs remained and the votes continue.

Brecheen released a statement about his vote change.

“My vote that was cast today is pending the approval of the agreement that has been negotiated in good faith. After days of intense deliberations, I cast my vote today for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker after he agreed to conservative reforms to how the House of Representatives operates. What we have agreed to is transformative and will allow conservatives to rein in out-of-control spending. As I have said before, I did not come to Washington to preserve the status quo. I came here to reform Congress and fix the reckless spending that has plagued our country. I believe this agreement will help put us on the right track.



Despite earning the support of 14 conservatives who previously opposed McCarthy, he still came up short. I will vote for Mr. McCarthy as long as what we agreed to in negotiations remains in place.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --