Concerned Mounds residents meet with local water district

MOUNDS — Mounds residents said they seek more transparency from Creek County Rural Water District No. 7.

The district saw a higher turnout than usual at its monthly board meeting on Monday. Community members attended to express their thoughts about ongoing water quality concerns.

The district's office manager, Carmen Barton, said an agenda item was financial barriers.

"We know we need to do upgrades, but we don’t have the money for upgrades," Barton told 2 News Oklahoma.

Barton said the district explained to attendees that it is working to pay back a loan.

"We did upgrades about 15 years ago, where we put new lines in through all of our district," said Barton. "We've been paying off for about 15 years. We've got about 7 years left on it."

Related story >>> Mounds resident battles discolored water for years

Barton also expressed to the community how certain grant applications have been rejected. She said they've added a grant writer to the team, and remains optimistic that another one will accept.

"We're hoping to hear in the next couple weeks if we get approved," said Barton.

Attendees also asked for clarity regarding a precautionary boil advisory alerted by the district earlier this month. One told 2 News Oklahoma at least 6 spoke up about this topic.

Chuck Linnet, the district's Superintendent, said it was merely a suggestion from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, and not a requirement.

Related story >>> Mounds schools closed, boil order issued after water concerns

The next meeting is on December 18 at 6:30p.m. at the district's office.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

