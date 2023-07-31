Mounds resident battles discolored water for years

MOUNDS, Okla. — "We never use anything from the tap. Not only does it not taste great, it’s, you know, brown" says Jaime, a Mounds resident who's began to notice discolored tap water five years ago.

The irregularity of the water's clarity has been unsettling and an inconvenience for her family.

Jaime says her household has to add measures when doing everyday tasks, such as cooking, cleaning, laundry, and staying hydrated. They rely on filtered and bottled water, and have to hold off on chores on days when the water is running brown.

Chuck Linnet, Superintendent of Creek County Rural Water District 7, says the discoloration is merely aesthetic from chlorine killing organics — and not cause for a safety concern.

“The health department has been down here, like, I believe three times in the last week and a half. They’ve tested, and everything’s tested out well.”

He says he and his team can solve the issue by flushing the water lines — and asks Mounds residents to call, rather than only post on social media.

"If we don’t know the area where this is happening, we can’t respond to it" says Linnet.

Linnet also welcomes Mounds residents to attend the monthly board meeting.

To call Creek County Rural Water District 7, dial 918-827-6575.

For information on the next meeting, click here.

