Mounds schools closed, boil order issued after water concerns

MOUNDS, Okla. — Mounds Public Schools is closed Nov. 9 and the town is on a voluntary boil order after concerns about water quality.

The boil order is for those in Creek County's Rural Water District #7.

Water issues are nothing new to Mounds residents. 2 News spoke with residents in July about battling discolored water for years.

WATCH:

Living and Dealing with Discolored Water

A release sent to residents said problems at the water plant and the potential for contamination made the water potentially unsafe for human consumption.

"As a precaution, it is advised that the consumers of this water system bring the water to a full, rolling boil for at least one (1) minute before drinking, consumption, food preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest bath water," the notice said.

Mounds Public Schools also said all Veteran's Day assemblies are postponed until the day students return to school.

The voluntary boil order is in place until further notice.

