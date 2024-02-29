Community supports Catoosa Police Captain battling cancer

CATOOSA, Okla — The Catoosa community is coming together to raise thousands of dollars for a police captain battling cancer. Captain Jennifer Swarer has been with the department for 15 years.

“She’s integral to the running of our department and right now we’re missing her,” said Assistant Catoosa Police Chief Andrew Wimberley.

Assistant Chief Wimberley and his friend John Holden are part of the group putting on a barbecue fundraiser Feb. 29. It’s all for Catoosa Police Captain Jennifer Swarer.

“She’s an amazing woman,” said Assistant Chief Wimberley. “She’s a great police officer.”

She’s facing a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. A GoFundMethat’s raised more than $16,000 said she was experiencing stomach pain for months. After doctors did a CT scan, Captain Swarer got the news Jan. 18 that she has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“The thing I told her was this is just like the job,” said Assistant Chief Wimberley. “We go home at the end of the shift. So, you have to take this and fight through it and we’re going to win at the end.”

Fundraisers over the last month, like a chili benefit, have raised more than $8,000. Two friends, Many Horner and Jennifer Kilgore, are planning a spaghetti lunch on Saturday.

“You see someone that you know needs something and it’s a lot easier if many of us can rally together and just put our arms around a friend and say we’re here for you, we want to help you,” said Mandy Horner.

Saturday’s fundraiser will have auction items like a handmade quilt. It’s taking place Mar. 2, from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at Assembly of God on HWY 51 Coweta, OK.

“The minute that I found out she had cancer, I just knew that they couldn’t do this alone,” said Jennifer Kilgore.

Captain Swarer is a single mom and the money raised will help with medical bills and any other needs. Community members said they’re happy to help with these acts of service.

“Love your community,” said John Holden. “Love your people. There’s so much going on in the world today, if we can spread a little love that’s awesome.”

The barbecue fundraiser on Feb. 29 is taking place at Gazebo Park in Catoosa. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

