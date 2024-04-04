Community remembers Verdigris police officer Karen Greene

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Flags are flying at half-staff at the police and fire departments in Verdigris, Oklahoma, to honor Officer Karen Greene's life and legacy.

"She was the type of person that would help you at any time of the day, no matter who you were or where they were. She was such a kind soul. You don't get much better than Karen Green," said Sgt. Aaron Adams of the Verdigris Police Department.



Adams, who knew Greene for 15 years, said her legacy reaches far beyond the badge. David Chaney, Greene's longtime friend and former employee, echoed this sentiment.

"She'd do anything for anybody. Great, loved animals, loved dogs, horses. I think she had 15 dogs. She never met a stray she didn't love," Chaney said.

Adams added, "She fostered them. If placement couldn't be found, she kept them usually for herself. She took care of them, nursed them back to health when they were in bad condition, and loved horses."

When Greene wasn't rescuing animals, she was practicing martial arts. Friends say she earned a ninth-degree black belt and grandmaster status. She even had a home dojo where she trained others and hosted tournaments.

"She's very talented, a great teacher, and she likes to help people work with stuff. And she was a great leader," Chaney said.

Chaney emphasized Greene's boundless compassion, saying, "I never met anybody who didn't like her. Even if they didn't see eye to eye, you know, because she was always fair and she was willing to hear what you had to say and, and ponder on it too. You know, give it some thought."

Sergeant Adams agreed, saying Greene embodied the best of law enforcement. "Somebody's gonna have a big set of shoes to fill," he said.

Officer Greene's late husband, Roger, was also a Verdigris police officer and martial arts Grandmaster.

