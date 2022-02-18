Community raises thousands for beloved Tulsa man who was attacked

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe is making the rounds on social money to raise money for a Tulsa man who was attacked earlier this week.

Kenneth Penn, who also goes by Mad Dog, is most known for selling roses around the city. He was jumped by two men on Wednesday night.

According to his granddaughter Raniesha Penn on Facebook, he was "banged up." She writes that he has injuries, including fracturing his face, but has been told he'll be okay.

A GoFundMe was made to help make up the income he will lose from being unable to sell roses during his journey to recovery. The original goal was quickly passed and doubled in the time since it was posted.

