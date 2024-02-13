Community comes together for Equality center

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa is at risk of closing its doors from the lack of financial support. Now two local businesses are raising money to help keep those doors wide open.

They need at least $100,000 by Feb. 14, to keep their support of the LGBTQ+ community going.

Pat Cawiezell is the buyer and program coordinator at Magic City Books. He told me his plan of offering a percentage of sales keeps the community in mind.

"25% of our sales through Wednesday are going towards the equality center. That’s in store sales, books but also that’s all of our gift items and shirts" Cawiezell said.

Magic city books offers an entire table of LGBTQ+ books front and center that their shop.

"They’re getting closer it’s been a great response so far I think people going to be able to continue to be able to make those donations" said Cawiezell.

All Souls Unitarian Church also stepped up to lend a hand. Randy Lewis the assistant minister of the church told me how they are assisting the community.

"We gave our offering away and that’s something we do weekly we gave our offering away to churches or organizations that support our values of those who are doing the work of love and justice" said Lewis.

Minister Lewis told 2 News the equality center actually started in the basement of the church in the 1980s, with a group from the community and those who supported them. He said the church just had to do something.

“We have to be there as a community and that’s what we do we call and we show up that’s important doing the work of the church is showing up when its needed and the equality center really needed us this time and we showed up” said Lewis.

Minister Lewis said he’s thankful to a part of the effort.

“I feel really blessed to b e a part of a community that really rises to the occasion where there is such a great need" said Lewis.

Donations are still needed. If you want to donate, got the OKEQ website.

