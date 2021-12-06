Comet Leonard will pass close to Earth

TULSA, Okla. — According to NASA, the newly discovered Comet Leonard is set to fly by Earth next week and we may get to see it here in Oklahoma!

The comet was discovered earlier this year by astronomer Gregory Leonard, hence its name.

It's the largest comet ever observed, about a thousand times bigger than a typical one!

Leonard is already visible before the sun rises. NASA says you can spot it by looking between the Big Dipper's handle and Arcturus.

However, you may still need binoculars or a telescope to spot it.

Dec. 12 is when it will be at its closest point to Earth... and it will still be more than 21 million miles away.

Distance aside, Gregory Leonard told Inverse this will be the only chance stargazers will get to see the comet which may have visited our Solar System 75,000 to 80,000 years ago.

