Collinsville Special Ed teacher investigated for using 'too much physical force'

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The Collinsville Police Department is investigating a Special Education teacher after another employee reported concerns of "unkind" behavior and using "too much physical force" against students.

Collinsville Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Hogan told 2 News that the teacher is also on administrative leave pending the investigation's results.

According to CPD, a school employee reported the concerns on Nov. 5. They reported two separate incidents, and the school began investigating.

After reviewing security footage, one of the incidents was found occurring on Oct. 9.

CPD said the video showed the teacher walking over to a therapeutic swing a Pre-K student was sitting in.

"The teacher lifted the swing up in a manner that caused the student to fall out of the swing to a mat that was on the floor, face first from approximately 3 feet up, causing the child to cry," CPD said. "Then, without consoling the child or checking on her well-being, the teacher walked her over to blocks on the floor to have her pick them up."

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Once the investigation is done, the report will be sent to the Tulsa County District Attorney to see if criminal charges are warranted.

The teacher is also scheduled for a due process hearing with the school board on Jan. 13.

The district also reported the incident to the Department of Human Services and the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

