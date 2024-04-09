Collinsville senior center watches eclipse

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The young and the young at heart were excited for the solar spectacle. The seniors of Collinsville had the perfect event and the opportunity to view the historic event.

The City provided glasses and chairs at the Veterans Community Center for seniors. ​Susan Kelly was there and thankful she went.

​“I don’t think I’ll be around for the next one so I’m glad ill see this one,” Kelly said.

Most of the country was not in viewing zone for the event but Kelly was glad her area got to see it.

“I’m just glad to be here and glad to take advantage of this opportunity. I’m sorry that the whole United States wasn’t able to see it,” Kelly said.

Along with the glasses, skywatchers learned fun facts and got “path of totality” maps to look at during the eclipse. KJRH found Annabella Gonzalez while the moon was overtaking the sun.

“It’s amazing the eclipse is magical its breath-taking its beautiful it’s just been a great experience” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez told KJRH she lives in Skiatook and that the trip was worth it.

“I Just decided I did not want to watch the solar eclipse by myself so I saw this on Facebook and thought well I'll join them and it’s been great,” Gonzalez said.

The Veterans Community Center also had a live stream inside for any of the seniors that did not want to sit outside the entire time of the eclipse.

Plenty of the seniors were snapping pictures of the sun with their glasses over their cameras for them to remember the bucket list worthy opportunity.

“I’m so glad I did not stay home and watch it by myself it makes such a big difference to share that with community and share that with other people,” said Gonzalez.

An event like this won’t be happening again for another twenty years, but Tulsa will still be a viewing area for the next eclipse.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

