Collinsville Historical Society comes together to refurbish monuments

TULSA, Okla — The Collinsville Historical Society reformed after being inactive for decades.

One of their many goals is to restore a train depot that has been in the area since 1900. Linda Wilson is the director of the Collinsville Historical Society.

KJRH

"If we don't work to preserve it now, it will be lost to future generations, and Collinsville is booming and growing, and people are coming,” said Wilson.

People aren't just coming; they're flooding into the city of Collinsville. The city's population has grown more than 100% since 2000.

Another major project for the Collinsville Historical Society is a train caboose parked right next to the depot.

KJRH

"We also have a caboose, and our caboose is one of 20 left in the United States that's been preserved,” Wilson said.

The group also wants to bring other establishments back to life that have been dormant for decades, such as an art museum and coffee shop in the center of town.

Wilson said the group’s efforts could put Collinsville on the map.

"We have those opportunities available right now, and who knows what could pop up in the future. Collinsville may at one time in the future become the museum capital of Oklahoma", said Wilson.

The city of Collinsville said that capitalizing on historical opportunities could be very beneficial for the community and Wilson.

"I would absolutely love it; it would be a dream come true for me,” said Wilson.

The Collinsville Historical Society will meet with city leaders to develop a plan to refurbish the train depot and hold tours.

