Coffee Shop Program at Bixby West Helping Students

BIXBY, Okla. — A program at Bibxy West Intermediate is getting students out of the classroom, and helping them develop skills to succeed.

Every Friday, some students get to be a part of the Coffee Shop Program

“It makes me feel happy and special,” says Owen.

The program gives students a place to work on their social skills and coping mechanisms as well as helping them learn how to foster relationships with their teachers and classmates.

But not just anyone can help out on Fridays.

The students have to earn it!

“The other kids have a behavior chart they get filled out by their teachers and they set a goal for how many points they want, and if they meet their goal by the end of the week, then they get to go to coffee shop,” says Paislee.

One group of students makes lattes, cold brew and specialty drinks, and another group toasts the bagels and prepares cream cheese and butter.

Then, the students deliver the drinks and food to teachers around the school.

And if you ask the students… the coffee program is more than just whipping up some yummy drinks.

“It’s been helping me make new friends, and its helping me with coping skills so when i do pop off i can calm down," says Trinity.

Braden says, “It helps me, im a really hyper it helps me calm down and not get in trouble."

Bibxy West Intermediate school counselor Ms. Jolly says since the program started, absences and tardies have gone down because the program gives the students a purpose to come to school.

“It allows them to lead in a way and because it's theirs and they own it. They came up with a logo, they come up with the recipes and the menu. So it's something for them to take and be proud of.”

