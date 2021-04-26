Closing arguments for ex-Tulsa police officer begin Monday

TULSA, Okla. — The defense in the case of Shannon Kepler rested its case on Friday afternoon and closing arguments will be presented Monday, April 26.

This marks the fifth trial of the Kepler case coming to an end. The first three ended in a mistrial each time and the fourth trial found Kepler guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the death of his daughter's boyfriend. The jury recommended 15 years in prison at the time of sentencing.

Later, the former Tulsa police officer would file an appeal due to the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases if the crimes happened on American Indian tribal land.

Kepler was then charged with first-degree murder in a federal court last year in November.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the previous 2017 manslaughter conviction in March.

After closing arguments are made, the jury will deliberate a conviction.

This is a developing story.

