Clear the Shelters Initiative 2022

TULSA, Okla — Dozens of furry friends received new homes as part of the 2022 Clear the Shelters Initiative.

Since 2015, The Tulsa SPCA has hosted the nationally known event and since joining in, the Tulsa SPCA has found homes for hundreds of dogs and cats.

This year the need to find homes for these animals is more important than ever.

Lori Long, VP Philanthropy and Communications, told 2 News "we’ve got over 60 animals that are awaiting their home. So we’re just hoping that people will come out and give them what they need”.

The Tulsa SPCA made the call and the community answered with three adoptions in just the first thirty minutes.

As the morning went on, more and more people began walking out with pets in tow.

One adopter, Peyton Kays, said, "I got two beautiful kitty boys. Eddie and Mack for right now. My best friend fostered him and I kind of fell in love with him so I came to get him and then I was kind of open to getting somebody else. And then Mack was in there with his little chubby self and he was meowing at me and rubbing on me and I was like I gotta take him home too”

Whether you're looking for dogs, cats, puppies, or kittens there is a furry friend for everyone to choose from at the Tulsa SPCA.

Through the Clear the Shelters Initiative all adoption fees were waived.

If adopting just isn't an option but you still want to give an animal some love, volunteering is a great alternative.

One volunteer, Becky Robbins, said, “so much enjoyment. And just seeing dogs go home to nice homes, a lot of them have had very rough beginnings. It’s just so rewarding to see that and knowing you had just a little part in helping that”

Donating is also another way to love on an animal without having to take it home.

The CEO of Tulsa SPCA, Mindy Tiner, told 2 News, “we always need any kind of donations. So things that you wouldn’t necessarily think of like paper towels, we go through those pretty quickly around here. Dog food, toys, dog toys, bones, treats, and all that kind of stuff”.

The Clear the Shelters event is only once a year but if you missed the event that's okay, there are still plenty of animals patiently waiting to be welcomed home.

