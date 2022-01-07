Claremore woman gifted hearing aids after years of hearing loss

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A huge and unexpected gift for a local woman has changed her life forever.

Barbara Prince has struggled with hearing loss for years and that all changed on Thursday.

Prince received a free hearing aid, something that the Claremore grandmother couldn't afford while taking care of her two granddaughters full-time.

"Just overwhelmed, you know," says Prince. "It's hard to describe or how to explain it. I mean, I'm handicapped to begin with so if I could jump up and down, I'd be jumping up and down."

Prince also says that it will be nice to be able to hear her grandchildren over the sound of the TV now.

The hearing aids were a gift from HearingLife's Campaign for Better Hearing. According to the WHO's World Report on Hearing, one in four people are projected to have hearing problems by 2050.

