Claremore Indian Hospital open to give COVID-19 vaccine, appointments

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Claremore Indian Hospital is currently open to give the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all recipients 16 years or older.

The hospital is a federal hospital which means it is operated by the federal government. Due to this, people will not find the Claremore Indian Hospital as an option to find a vaccine appointment on the state appointment portal.

According to the hospital's scheduling system, appointments to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are open as soon as tomorrow or the next day.

Once an appointment is set, you will receive an email confirmation. You will also get a reminder email or a text reminder 24 hours before your appointment.

If you need assistance scheduling your vaccine appointment with the Claremore Indian Hospital, call 918-342-6580 between the hours of 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 to 3:00 p.m..

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --