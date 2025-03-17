Claremore business accepting donations for wildfire victims

Backwoods Chiropractic in Claremore is accepting donations for wildfire victims in Mannford and Stillwater. According to Creek County officials, the fire on Mar 14 destroyed 30-50 homes. The business's owner, Gracie Hundley, said she was inspired by the fires' impact on those close to her.

KJRH

The items going to families in need include baby food, diapers, and clothing. Makenna Long is one of the people who stopped by to donate.

KJRH

"Obviously can't relate to them but just trying to put myself in their shoes and the things that I would need. And hopefully, someone would help me if I was in that situation," said Long.

KJRH

Hundley said she made a Facebook post (below) asking the Claremore community to help their fellow Oklahomans.

"I mean, it's help your neighbor. We experienced here in Claremore, last year we experienced a tornado… and now that this opportunity presented, I wanted to hit it head-on," said Hundley.

Hundley said people from nearby counties made the trip to donate. However, she said they still need suitcases, backpacks, and work clothes for those in need.

KJRH

Donations can be dropped off at their office near West County Club Road and Route 66 on Mar 18 from 7 a.m. to noon. Hundley said they would deliver the donations to Mannford and Stillwater on Mar 18 in the afternoon.

"We are so thankful for our community and for those around us who are also wanting to participate in giving back to our state, especially during such a big time of need," said Hundley.

Long said she's happy to contribute to those impacted by the wildfires.

"People have lost everything, and just knowing that things we have other people could really use and can make a difference for them right now," said Long.

To learn more about Backwoods Chiropractic, click here.

