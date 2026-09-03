Citywide water shutoff prompts closure of Krebs Public Schools on Thursday

KREBS, Okla. — Krebs Public Schools are cancelling classes on Thursday after the City of Krebs announced it would shut off water service for repair work, the school district said in a statement.

The City of Krebs said in an alert that water would be shut off citywide at 4:30 a.m. Thursday to allow crews to do main line repairs. The outage is estimated to last around 6 hours, the city said.

Krebs Public Schools said the water shutoff left officials with no other option but to cancel school for the day.

"Due to this, we have been left with no other option but to cancel school for tomorrow, Thursday, September 3. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but there is no other viable option at this point," the district said.

The district said it expects to resume classes on Friday, Sept. 4.

The City of Krebs said crews will work to restore service as quickly as possible.

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