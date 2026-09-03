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The Heat is Not Letting Up

Triple-digit heat, dry weather continue through Labor Day weekend
The Heat is Not Letting Up
One Minute Weather Thursday Morning
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TULSA, OKLA — **HEAT ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF NE OKLA FROM NOON UNTIL 7 THIS EVENING. **

The heat will ease back slightly Thursday and Friday, but don’t expect much relief.

Temperatures will remain well above normal, in the upper 90s with afternoon heat indexes climbing above 105° in many locations.

The heat will surge back this weekend. Highs are expected to return to the triple digits across much of the area Saturday and continue into next week.

If you’re making outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend, be prepared for dangerous heat.

Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and spend time in the shade or air conditioning whenever possible. The hottest part of the day will be during the afternoon, when temperatures climb into the triple digits.

The prolonged lack of rainfall is becoming an increasingly serious problem. With little meaningful rain in sight, drought conditions are expected to worsen into early next week.

Dry vegetation and increasingly dry soils will also raise localized fire-weather concerns, particularly when winds become gusty. These concerns could develop on a daily basis as the hot, dry pattern continues.

A strong upper-level ridge will remain in control of the weather pattern, keeping conditions unseasonably hot and dry through much of next week. While an isolated shower or storm could develop on an afternoon, widespread or beneficial rainfall is not expected.

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