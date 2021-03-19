City of Tulsa to host annual cleanup event in April

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's spring cleanup is back after going on hiatus because of the pandemic, and if you look around, it's needed.

Green Country is beautiful, but it can only stay that way if people keep it clean. That's why the city is asking for help with those efforts.

“It’s gotten worse. A lot of people have said that, that, you know, it seems like just the mindset and the awareness of being mindful of your trash, and cleaning up and not detrimentally affecting the environment has kind of maybe gone down hill in the last few years,” said Jacob Hagen, storm water quality manager with the City of Tulsa.

The city is ready to clean up around town. The pandemic canceled the annual city event last year, and it seems it's also leaving behind its footprint all across town.

"Disposable masks, that’s a big one. You never use to see them, and now, they’re all over,” Hagen said.

Not having the annual cleanup day last year amplified the magnitude of the problem. He said litter is not only a detriment to air quality, but it also has an impact on flooding.

“You know the styrofoam cups, the plastic bags, all those things can clog up storm drains and that could cause localize flooding," Hagen said. "So if you’re home is located near there, and unfortunately, you know neighbors or whomever tossed out their trash and clogged up that storm drain, there could be localize flooding there."

The city is working on eliminating the problem and inviting you to form part of the solution by participating in this year's citywide cleanup.

This year it's scheduled for April 10 through April 24. Team leaders can choose a time, date, and location from 20 locations throughout the city. Volunteers must wear a face mask at all times and maintain a safe distance from other volunteers not living in their household.

Click here to register and review a list of cleanup sites.

