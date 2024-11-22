City provides update on drone-focused growth in Tulsa

City leaders updated the public on plans to make Tulsa the “Drone Capital of the World” this week.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the plan last year. This week, he announced recommendations from Tulsa Innovation Labs and Blue Ribbon Commission to achieve that goal.

The Commission outlined steps to safely introduce and adopt more drone use in the city, as well as educating the public on opportunities and jobs connected to the technology.

The recommendations come on the heels of new technology funding for the community, provided by regional partners including the George Kaiser Family Foundation. The city also received a grant as part of the Department of Commerce’s Build Back Better Challenge.

A $70 million research center has been planned for OSU-Tulsa, manufacturing facilities at the Port of Inola, and a drone testing corridor in partnership with the Osage Nation.

