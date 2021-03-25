City of Tulsa's mask mandate remains in effect through April 30

TULSA, Okla. — During a news conference, city leaders announced Wednesday that Tulsa's mask mandate is staying in effect through the end of April.

The mask mandate first went into effect in the city of Tulsa in July 2020. In January, the council voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate in for 90 days. The mandate is set to expire at midnight on April 30.

City officials said they are waiting to see how spring break affects the city's numbers before deciding what to do after that.

"We're going to follow the data, and we're going to follow the requests of our healthcare providers here in Tulsa in determining how best we as a city can protect the lives of our neighbors," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

The City of Tulsa is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. On Monday, March 29, every Oklahoman 16 years old and up will be eligible, and they can schedule an appointment through the State’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal.

For questions on vaccines and appointments, call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or call 211. For more information about the city's response to COVID-19, click here.

