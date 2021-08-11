City of Tulsa working to reach Spanish-speaking families in need of rental assistance

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is working to help Spanish-speaking families in need of rental assistance through a partnership to provide bilingual, in-person help.

The city announced Wednesday its partnering with La Cosecha, Iglesia Hispana Victory and Restore Hope Ministries to host a signup station for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

ERAP is meant to help families impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The signups sessions will be at Iglesia Hispana Victory church at 10811 East 41st Street from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The city says there will be English and Spanish-speaking volunteers to help answer questions and walk renters through the process.

Anyone renting within city and Tulsa County limits who need rent or utility assistance.

Applicants will have to bring a government-issued ID, copy of their lease and a copy of utility bills.

"The City is also partnering with several community partners to provide helpful resources during the event. Partners include Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Tulsa Landlord-Tenant Resource Center, Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center, Tulsa City-County Library, Tulsa Parks and Tulsa Responds.



In addition, the Oklahoma Caring Van will be providing a pop-up vaccination clinic for those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. All three vaccines - Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson - will be available. To schedule an appointment, call or text (918) 859-1990." City of Tulsa

According to the city, ERAP has drawn more than 12,000 applications, and more than $8.6 million in rental and utility assistance has been distributed to more than 1,775 households within the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County as of Aug. 11.

For more information about ERAP and to apply, click here.

