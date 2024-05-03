City of Tulsa searching for developers to revitalize Cry Baby Hill, Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is seeking proposals for a Route 66-themed development on nearly three acres of land near Cry Baby Hill.

This is the second of four requests to develop and revitalize the area of Route 66, which is also known for its annual Tulsa Tough cycling event.

It's also part of the city's plan to bring more attractions ahead of Mother Road's Centennial.

The city wants developers to help connect the hillside, Zink Lake's waterfront and Cyrus Avery Plaza, which will include a large roadside attraction.



Mayor G.T. Bynum is excited to see what the city's vision will look like.

“It is great to see progress being made at this site, especially ahead of the opening of Zink Lake later this summer,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “There is so much opportunity at Cry Baby Hill and along Route 66, and I share in the desire that so many have to make this site a destination for years to come.”

The City of Tulsa is pledging up to $4.5 million in funds and a long-term land lease to help complete the project, with nearly $3 million devoted to the site.

This also includes up to 30 parking spaces on the street and security in surrounding areas.

Click here to learn more about Route 66 and the city's efforts to revitalize The Mother Road.

