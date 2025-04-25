City of Tulsa schedules prescription drug take-back event

TULSA, Okla. — The prescription drug take-back will be Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city says these events are scheduled to combat accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse that can result from unused or expired prescription medications.

Here is a list of Tulsa area locations:

• Elks Lodge Tulsa, 5335 S. Harvard Ave.

• Reasor's, 7114 S. Sheridan Road

• Reasor’s Owasso, 11815 E. 86th St. N.

• Tulsa Crime Stoppers/Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4720 E. 21st St.

• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3116 S. Garnett Road

• Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1300 Albany St., Broken Arrow

• Walgreens, 1438 N. Lewis Ave.

• Walgreens Bixby, 15111 S. Memorial Drive

• Walgreens Jenks, 210 S. Elm St.

• Walgreens Sapulpa, 11 W. Taft Ave.

• Sand Springs Police Department, 602 W. Morrow Road

For more information, call (918) 688-3813.

Unwanted prescription drugs are accepted at Tulsa Police Division headquarters and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at any time of the year. Locations and hours include:

• Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division, 3436 N. Delaware Ave., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Tulsa Police Mingo Valley Division, 10122 E. 11th St., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Tulsa Police Riverside Division, 7515 S. Riverside Drive, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Tulsa County Sheriff, 303 W. First St., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

