City of Tulsa, Restore Hope hosts Emergency Rental Assistance Program sign-up event for veterans

TULSA, Okla. — In honor of Veteran’s Day, some local veterans who need financial assistance have the chance to get help in a big way. The city of Tulsa is partnering with local organizations to provide in-person help in applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program helps it cover the cost of past-due rent, past due utilities, including water, gas, and electric and it can even help cover upcoming rent for the next three months.

The project is coordinated by Restore Hope with help from the city, county, and state with funds from the US Dept. of Treasury.

The city is holding two community sign-up sessions Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon.

There will also be English and Spanish-speaking volunteers to help applicants.

There is no limit on the dollar amount for assistance. You also do not need to bring your social security card.

Tenants interested in applying will need to bring the following:

Government-issued ID

Copy of lease

Copy of utility bills

iPad/Smartphone (optional)

To learn more about if you qualify for the program, CLICK HERE.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --