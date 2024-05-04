Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tulsa provides flood safety tips, common road flooding locations

flood
2 News Oklahoma
flood
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 17:10:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — Ahead of potential flooding this weekend, the City of Tulsa is reminding residents to take caution during Green Country's flooding season.

Forecasts show additional rainfall and saturated soil can lead to flash floods, especially in areas prone to flooding.

Flood Safety Tips

The city also provided an extensive list of roads, which are prone to floods during Oklahoma's flood season.

CITY OF TULSA'S FLOOD PRONE STREETS

To report high water and floods, call 311.

The city said after-hours callers will be directed to the water dispatch number, where they can report a problem, but it urged residents to call 911 if the situation is life-threatening.

Tulsa boasts a Class 1 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating system, but the risk of floods can't be completely eliminated.

For the city's full list of flood control measures, click here.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7