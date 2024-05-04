City of Tulsa provides flood safety tips, common road flooding locations

TULSA, Okla. — Ahead of potential flooding this weekend, the City of Tulsa is reminding residents to take caution during Green Country's flooding season.

Forecasts show additional rainfall and saturated soil can lead to flash floods, especially in areas prone to flooding.

The city also provided an extensive list of roads, which are prone to floods during Oklahoma's flood season.

To report high water and floods, call 311.

The city said after-hours callers will be directed to the water dispatch number, where they can report a problem, but it urged residents to call 911 if the situation is life-threatening.

Tulsa boasts a Class 1 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating system, but the risk of floods can't be completely eliminated.

For the city's full list of flood control measures, click here.

