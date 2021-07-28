City of Tulsa looking to help families facing eviction

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced its efforts Wednesday to help families struggling to pay rent or facing the threat of eviction.

The federal eviction moratorium put in place to help families during the pandemic is set to expire on July 31, allowing tenants to be evicted if they're unable to pay rent.

“As the pandemic continues into its second year, we are seeing the struggles many Tulsans are dealing with, especially those facing eviction and families who are unable to make rental and utility payments,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

“That is why the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Gold Star Landlord programs are so important to our objective of eviction prevention and providing helpful resources for both tenants and landlords. It takes everyone working together to keep our neighbors safely housed.”

MORE >>> Top eviction filers in Tulsa County owned by out-of-state landlords

The city said Wednesday it's working with Tulsa County to help landlords and tenants know their rights through the following programs:

“The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners is committed to a broad recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters.

“Keeping families in their homes has been a top priority that avoids more costly outcomes, including homelessness, adverse experiences for children and overburdening other social services. We encourage all Tulsa County renters who are a little behind and can show any additional burden or hardship this year to explore our ERAP program.”

The city also launched the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) to provide one-on-one financial counseling at no cost during the pandemic.

The FEC recently received a planning grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to integrate financial counseling with municipally-led rental assistance.

Learn more about the Tulsa FEC here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --