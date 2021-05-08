City of Tulsa experiencing difficulties due to ransomware attack

TULSA, Okla — The City of Tulsa is experiencing technical difficulties at this time due to a ransomware attack.

According to the statement that was issued, no customer information has been comprised, residents will experience delays in network services.

The City’s information technology and security teams are working with a security adviser and have shut down many internal systems out of an abundance of caution.

The Communications Director for the City of Tulsa, Michelle Brooks, states that the city will continue to work through the weekend to ensure all systems are safe and operational before programs are brought back online next week.

