City of Tulsa celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with 6th annual event

TULSA, Okla. — In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, the City of Tulsa and countless others came together to celebrate the history and culture of our state’s founding nations.

The state of Oklahoma is made up of 39 native tribes, and Monday, each one was celebrated through art, song, dance and history.

“It’s not just a native celebration, it’s really an Oklahoma celebration,” said Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Hundreds of people filled Dream Keeper’s Park for the 6th annual Native American Day celebration. More than 70 vendors came out to help educate the public on the different tribes that make up not only the Tulsa area but the entire state. Commissioner Matt Roberts said our tribal elders remember the past, but it’s our job to keep the story going.

“It’s vital for our youth. You heard all the tribal leaders talk about language preservation and cultural preservation, because we have those with our elders, but we want to pass those onto our youth,” Roberts said.

Monday’s celebration highlighted all the tribes and what makes them each unique while showing a united front for all Native Americans. Something Quiana Mitchell said is so important to her as a native woman.

“I’m just glad that stuff like this happens, events," said Mitchell. "I see a lot more events happen than before. It’s really cool. I’m really proud to be here, really proud to be native."

And that native pride echoes through Dream Keeper’s Park.

“We’re just really happy to be here and have this day for the original inhabitants of this great continent,” said Cherokee Color Guard President, Jennifer Thiessen.

