City of Tulsa assessing storm damage, mulch site open for tree limb drop-off

TULSA, Okla. — Following Wednesday’s severe weather, the City of Tulsa’s Streets and Stormwater Department, along with the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA), is assessing storm damage and opening a mulch site for people to drop off tree limbs.

Though originally closed for Veterans Day, the City of Tulsa Mulch Site at 2100 North 145th East Avenue opened for tree limb drop-off.

The city asks that residents bundle limbs and branches by tying them into bundles no more than 2-feet across and 4-feet long, weighing less than 40 lbs., and put them alongside their refuse cart on their regular trash day and crews will pick them up.

Those needing mulch or firewood will need to wait until storm debris has been taken care of.

Mulch Site hours are:

Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Mulch Site operations, visit the City of Tulsa's website.

