City of Tulsa announces closings for Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced the below closings for Memorial Day.
City Hall, Municipal Court and other city facilities
- Closed on Monday, May 31
- Mission critical and public safety operations are operating as normal
Water/Sewer
- In case of an emergency, call the following 24-hour numbers:
- Water - 918-596-9488
- Sewer - 918-586-6999
Trash Services
- Recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be collected on Monday, May 31
City's Mulch site
- Closed on Monday, May 31
- Reopens on Tuesday, June 1 with regular schedule
Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter
- Open on Monday, May 31 for its regular hours
Tulsa Parks/Golf Courses/Zoo
- Tulsa Parks recreation centers all will be closed on Monday, May 31, including Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center and Redbud Valley Nature Preserve
- Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses as well as the Tulsa Zoo will be open on Memorial Day
Tulsa Transit
- Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day
