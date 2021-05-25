Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tulsa announces closings for Memorial Day

items.[0].image.alt
dogsbylori
Tulsa skyline
Posted at 5:44 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 18:59:05-04

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced the below closings for Memorial Day.

City Hall, Municipal Court and other city facilities

  • Closed on Monday, May 31
  • Mission critical and public safety operations are operating as normal

Water/Sewer

  • In case of an emergency, call the following 24-hour numbers:
  • Water - 918-596-9488
  • Sewer - 918-586-6999

Trash Services

  • Recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be collected on Monday, May 31

City's Mulch site

  • Closed on Monday, May 31
  • Reopens on Tuesday, June 1 with regular schedule

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter

  • Open on Monday, May 31 for its regular hours

Tulsa Parks/Golf Courses/Zoo

  • Tulsa Parks recreation centers all will be closed on Monday, May 31, including Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center and Redbud Valley Nature Preserve
  • Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses as well as the Tulsa Zoo will be open on Memorial Day

Tulsa Transit

  • Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7