City of Tulsa announces closings for Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced the below closings for Memorial Day.

City Hall, Municipal Court and other city facilities

Closed on Monday, May 31

Mission critical and public safety operations are operating as normal

Water/Sewer

In case of an emergency, call the following 24-hour numbers:

Water - 918-596-9488

Sewer - 918-586-6999

Trash Services

Recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be collected on Monday, May 31

City's Mulch site

Closed on Monday, May 31

Reopens on Tuesday, June 1 with regular schedule

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter

Open on Monday, May 31 for its regular hours

Tulsa Parks/Golf Courses/Zoo

Tulsa Parks recreation centers all will be closed on Monday, May 31, including Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center and Redbud Valley Nature Preserve

Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses as well as the Tulsa Zoo will be open on Memorial Day

Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day

