City of Oilton hires police chief after recent lack of patrols

OILTON, Okla. — The town of Oilton officially has a police chief and working department again after a special city council meeting on Friday night.

The town officially re-hired Carl Stout as chief.

In a nearly hour-long executive session, the decision was made Friday night at a special city council meeting.

Rogers Young has lived in Oilton since 1965 and says it's a relatively safe city, but it's nice having a person in uniform patrolling them.

2 News reported on Wednesday that Oilton's been without a police chief since October, when former Police Chief Larry Harris parted ways with the department. Since then, officers couldn't patrol. Creek County was the only jurisdiction keeping tabs.

"You break the law, and sometimes you don't realize that," Young said. "If there's a policeman, you say, wait a minute, you can't do that."

After a lengthy conversation in executive session, Stout is back as chief with a full-time officer and about five reserve officers on his squad.

Initially, the police force status was set to be discussed during a city council meeting Tuesday night, but due to an error on the agenda, the meeting was pushed to Friday.

